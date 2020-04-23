UK borrowing higher than expected before coronavirus lockdown

The UK government went slightly over its budget deficit target for the most recent financial year, it revealed today, but that is likely to be dwarfed by a massive increase in spending to battle coronavirus.

Borrowing between April 2019 and March 2020 rose to £48.7bn, compared to forecasts of £47.4bn, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

But a swathe of public spending pledges is likely to see borrowing rocket in April and beyond. Some estimates place UK borrowing at £300bn this year.

Spending plans include £330bn in the form of loans to small businesses and a guarantee to pay 80 per cent of staff wages during the coronavirus lockdown.

“The coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic is expected to have a significant impact on the UK public sector finances,” the ONS warned, adding the impact was “relatively limited” in the latest available data.

“These effects will arise from both the introduction of public health measures and from new government policies to support businesses and individuals.”

The £48.7bn annual borrowing figure was £9.3bn more than the previous year. And borrowing in March alone hit £3.1bn, almost £4bn higher than March 2019’s £891m surplus.

March’s deficit stood at £3.05bn, higher than a Reuters forecast of a £2.35bn shortfall.

And the ONS warned: “It is likely that borrowing in March will be revised upwards in future months.”

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has warned the UK economy could shrink by 35 per cent in the second quarter and net borrowing could reach £271bn this year. That would be the largest peacetime borrowing ever.

And research by think tank the Centre for Policy Studies has warned UK borrowing could balloon to £300bn this year on government spending to soften the economic blow from coronavirus.

