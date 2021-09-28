UCL: Train commutes could make Londoners feel less stressed

Train commutes can reduce stress and anxiety for Londoners, if used to mentally prepare for the day or decompress on the way home, according to a new study.

The study, by the rail industry and the University College London (UCL), found that nearly half of commuters saw their mental health and motivation improve when they returned to their usual train commutes.

While more than half noticed better fitness levels, after last year’s work from home (WFH) measures kept workers housebound.

The research comes as train journeys are on the rise once again, with staff flocking back to offices 30 per cent more last week than in August.

“The commute delineates boundaries between home and work-life and can be used to switch one off and transition to the other, which can have a positive impact on cognitive performance, wellbeing and productivity,” UCL professor Joseph Devlin said.

“Being able to escape the humdrum of the same environment gives your brain a wake-up call.”

The study also found that former-commuter’s WFH habits involved 50 per cent more snacking that usual, as well as spending more time on social media and working with the TV on.

It suggests that the restarting of commutes has redefined the blurring lines between working and home leisure.