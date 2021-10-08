Uber showcases employees' business ideas in Oxford Street pop-up

Uber is launching a pop-up store on Oxford Street – London’s busiest shopping artery – to test some of the products and services designed by its drivers and couriers.

Open throughout October, the store will be operate from Monday to Thursday, giving employees an opportunity to showcase their business ideas to the general public. The initiative is part of the company’s Empowering Journeys’ scheme, which aims to encourage small business opportunity ideas.

“The business ideas and strategies we’ve seen to date have been fantastic and we’re sure that the shoppers on Oxford Street will be as excited as we are about what’s on offer,” said Uber’s UK and Ireland’s general manager Ash Kebriti.

Ran alongside small business advising firm Enterprise Nation, the scheme provides three advising programmes. One for drivers and couriers that use Uber called Business Builder, and the other two targeted for small businesses working on Uber Eats and for future food entrepreneurs.

Since its inception in November 2020, 76 projects were funded through the scheme, with 100 more coming to life by next year. Those selected received grants between £2,000 and £10,000 and were offered a space on the Oxford Street’s store – which is provided by co-retail space start-up Sook.

“Starting your own business, taking that leap of faith and trusting your own ability to graft and ‘go alone’ is what being an entrepreneur is all about,” said Enterprise Nation’s founder Emma Jones CBE.

“By default, individuals who sign up to become an Uber driver or courier have already demonstrated those attributes and Business Builder is all about encouraging that mindset further to help those individuals build even bigger business portfolios.