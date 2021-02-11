Uber launches same-day parcel delivery service pilot

Uber has today launched a new same-day delivery service which will allow users to have their parcels chaffeur-driven to their destination.

The service, which is called Uber Connect, will cost the same as ordering a regular Uber X journey.

An initial pilot of the programme will begin in Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham.

Jamie Heywood, regional general manager for northern and eastern Europe, Uber, said: “Daily life remains very different this year and we want to help people keep in touch while staying safe at home as lockdown continues.

“Uber Connect means you can send that last minute gift that you accidentally forgot, share a book you loved with one of your friends, or documents for a work colleague.”

The ride-hailing firm said that it expected the service to be in popular demand this weekend as couples living in different houses send each other last minute Valentine’s gifts.

More regularly, the service will allow those people working from home to courier documents and parcels.

To send a package, users need to select Connect in the Uber app and enter the pick up and delivery details.

Sealed packages should be loaded into the boot of the vehicle when the driver arrives, and users can then follow the journey in app to see it arrive safely with the recipient as a contact-free delivery