Many of the country’s small companies will not be viable unless two metre social distancing rules are relaxed, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has claimed.

Ahead of non-essential shops reopening next week, FSB chairman Mike Cherry this afternoon added to pressure on the government to cut the nationwide two metre rule, which has already come under fire from several cabinet ministers this week.

Cherry said: “As we increasingly look to recovery – and hopefully the return of outdoor restaurant, pub and café spaces as early as next month – we need to see social distancing guidelines kept under constant review.

“Many in the hospitality and leisure sectors simply won’t be able to turn a profit if the blanket two metre rule remains in place.”

He pointed to European countries, some of which are several weeks ahead of the UK in their recoveries from the pandemic, as an example of what the government should be doing.

“Small businesses across some European countries have benefitted from a shortening of this distancing benchmark as part of unlocking processes,” he said.

“If the UK experts say a similar move is possible here, then we need to see that change enacted.

“Time is of the essence during these critical summer months. In lieu of a shortening, policymakers need to look at wider risk-based approaches.”

The Prime Minister, who today confirmed that pubs and restaurants will not reopen fully before 4 July, is thought to be sympathetic to calls to dispense with the two metre rule, amid a clamour from the hospitality industry to do so.

Johnson told MPs today that the government would follow its original plan to open the hospitality sector next month, despite speculation to the contrary.

The desire to bring the one-metre rule in has gained momentum since last week, when the Prime Minister was warned that not opening the hospitality sector for summer would cost 3.5m jobs.

However, it remains unclear as to whether the two-metre rule will be relaxed. City A.M. has contacted Downing Street for comment.

The World Health Organisation’s official advice is for people to stay one metre from each other during the pandemic.

Spain and Canada have retained two-metre restrictions in line with the UK, while others have taken a more lenient approach.

France, China, and Denmark all have a one-metre rule, while Australia, Germany, and Italy have set their restriction at 1.5 metres.

A study published in the medical journal The Lancet said that keeping at least one-metre from others could be the best way to limit chances of infection.

The risk of being infected is estimated to be 13 per cent within one metre, but only three per cent beyond that distance.

And the study adds that for every extra metre of distance up to three metres, the risk is further reduced by half.