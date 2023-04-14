Twitter: Elon Musk launches new long-form platform allowing 10,000 characters

Elon Musk (Getty) and the Tweet about longer-form coming to Twitter

Twitter has launched a new platform to support writers move from micro-blogging to longer-form pieces, with posts of 10,000 characters permitted.

The Elon Musk-owned social media giant announced the launch of Twitter Write on Friday, offering “improvements to the writing and reading experience” for users.

“Starting today, Twitter now supports Tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, with bold and italic text formatting”, the new Twitter Write account posted.

Read more Five things we learned from Elon Musk’s interview with the BBC

Users however will have to pay for the privilege of writing longer form messages on the site. They will need to “sign up for Twitter Blue to access these new features, and apply to enable Subscriptions on your account to earn income directly on Twitter.”

This comes after Twitter was bought by Tesla owner and the former richest man in the world, Elon Musk.

Musk bought the site last year for around £35bn, and it has since halved in value as many advertisers fled the site amid wholesale changes.

Musk cut down its staff from more than 8,000 to just over 1,200, while has promised to remove so-called ‘legacy’ blue ticks from any accounts that refuse to pay up for the new ‘Twitter Blue’ option.

This week, Elon Musk gave the BBC a tell-all interview in Twitter’s San Francisco HQ, after the broadcaster was labelled a ‘state-funded’ organisation. Musk backtracked, saying it would be changed to ‘publicly funded’.