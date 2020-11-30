Turkey for two? Business lunches OK under Tier 2

Business lunches inside WILL be allowed under new Tier 2 restrictions, the Government has confirmed.

The Business Department confirmed the policy to City A.M. today.

Official sources have though said that a traditional office Christmas lunch would not be permitted under the rules coming into place in London on Wednesday.

Government guidance dictates that individuals in Tier 2 and Tier 3 areas should not meet socially in any indoor setting unless you live with them or have formed a support bubble.

But just as before the national lockdown, essential business lunches in indoor settings are allowed – a welcome boon for the capital’s entrepreneurs, lobbyists and restaurateurs.

Business people will still have to enjoy a substantial meal if they wish to drink alcohol.

One City figure told City A.M. after hearing the news: “All of us have a responsibility to the nation to help out and I’ll be doing my duty at my usual table.”

Hospitality firms have been amongst the hardest hit from lockdown restrictions in 2020, with the trade’s main representative body warning of job losses in the hundreds of thousands.

A number of restaurants have recently advertised their business lunch policy, with south London institution the Kennington Tandoori among those confirming they will host “reasonable necessary business meetings” from Wednesday.