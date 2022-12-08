Tullow Oil names Richard Miller as permanent CFO

Tullow Oil has appointed interim chief financial officer Richard Miller to the position permanently, and named him as an executive director.

Miller is currently interim chief financial officer and group financial controller at the FTSE 250 company, which focuses on projects in Africa and South America.

He will begin his new roles at the start of next year.

Miller has been with Tullow for over 11 years, and has previously lead the Tullow Finance team, supporting a number of acquisitions, disposals and capital markets transactions.

He also played a significant role in the continued turnaround of Tullow with the rebasing of its cost structure, the resetting of the balance sheet and the change to a more focussed capital allocation.

Miller first joined Tullow from Ernst and Young LLP where he worked in the audit and assurance practice.

Rahul Dhir, Chief Executive Officer, Tullow Oil said: “Richard has made a significant contribution to Tullow in his tenure and particularly during the last year as interim chief financial officer. He has helped drive cost discipline and capital efficiency alongside improvements in our broader finance function.

“He has the right mix of sector and finance experience and I am looking forward to working with Richard as we build a leading African oil & gas company.”

Phuthuma Nhleko, chairman of Tullow Oil added, commented today: “I would like to warmly welcome Richard to the Board and look forward to working with him and Rahul in the years ahead.”

Shares in the company were down 1.57 per cent in today’s trading following the news.