Tui pilots launch lawsuit over sick pay and changes to benefits

TUI pilots have taken the company to court over changes to sick pay and pension benefits.

Eight employees took the airliner to the London High Court, claiming the carrier “concealed the true nature of the changes” included in a new sick pay plan, which was approved by staff in August 2021.

Pilots on long-term sick leave argued that their salaries were cut significantly, to almost 50 per cent in some cases, The Sunday Times first reported.

They also pointed out changes to the pension benefits’ scheme as well as the cancellation of an automatic 5 per cent increase in salary.

According to the lawsuit, pilots and their union Balpa were not given sufficient information on the difference between the old and new plan when negotiations took place last year.

A spokesperson for Tui said the carrier was disappointed by the claims made as the changes had been implemented “following a lawful consultation.”

“Those changes were driven by the insurance market and not as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” they added. “As this is subject to ongoing legal proceedings, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

City A.M. has approached Balpa for comment.

The Anglo-German travel giant last month reported a £63m hit from this summer’s travel chaos.

Tui, which was forced to cancel around 200 flights between May and June, also posted a £23m underlying pre-tax loss in the three months to the end of June.