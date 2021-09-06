Tube records busiest morning since March 2020

This morning saw the busiest start to a day on the London Underground since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, Transport for London (TfL) said this morning.

By 10am, Tube usage was up 17 per cent week-on-week, the network said, while bus passenger numbers jumped 39 per cent.

There were 831,000 “taps” into the Tube network and 860,000 taps on buses. The hike came as children returned to school after the summer holidays.

Despite the jump, passenger numbers on the network still remain far behind pre-pandemic levels.

At the moment the Tube is seeing just 45 per cent of the passengers it did before the pandemic began, while bus numbers are closer to two-thirds.

Numbers have continued to climb throughout the summer months since lockdown restrictions were lifted in July.

Last week the Underground saw more than 2m passengers over a single day for the first time in nearly 18 months.

