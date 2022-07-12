TSSA urges Network Rail to ‘wake up’ after latest pay package proposal falls short of expectations

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) has urged Network Rail to “wake up” following the latest pay offer, which it has slammed as “well below the expectations” of its members.

The union has received an improved pay offer from Network Rail of three per cent for management grades, and four per cent for general grades, with the potential for further increases if productivity commitments are met.

However, TSSA has noted that amid spiralling inflation, the proposed pay rise will “bake-in real terms pay cuts”.

TSSA’s members voted in favour of strike action and action short of a strike at its ballot yesterday.

While nearly 70 per cent of managers voted to strike, the ballot of senior management grades fell short of the legal threshold by less than two per cent.

It has also accused Network Rail of threatening to put compulsory redundancies back on the table, if the new pay deal is not approved by members.

Manuel Cortes, TSSA General Secretary, said: “The truth is now out, there’s no need for compulsory redundancies and the challenge for Network Rail fat cats is to now deliver a pay increase which decreases the number of our members having to visit a food bank or struggling to make ends meet.”

TSSA has confirmed it will now consider the latest offer which comes with “more than 50 strings attached”.

Commenting on the possibility of future strike action, Cortes concluded: “The company expects our union to consider the dispute over. It isn’t.”