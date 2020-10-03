Trump says he is "very well" after being airlifted to hospital with coronavirus

Donald Trump has said everything is “going well” after being airlifted to hospital last night following a positive Covid-19 diagnosis.

The US President and First Lady Melania had positive coronavirus test results come back early on Friday morning.

Trump was airlifted to a military hospital by helicopter overnight and was pictured leaving the White House, gesturing a thumbs up to photographers.

He later tweeted: “Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!”

He later posted a video to his Twitter account thanking “everybody for the tremendous support” and confirmed he was going to Walter Reed hospital.

“I think I’m doing very well but we’re going to make sure that things work out, the First Lady is doing very well, so thank you very much I appreciate it, I will never forget it,” he tweeted.

A White House statement said: “Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days.”

Kayleigh McEnany, Mr Trump’s press secretary, told reporters: “President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day.”

According to a Reuters source, Trump has a mild fever and is fatigued but remains in “good spirits”. An adviser told CNN he is suffering from a shortage of breath.

The President was given an experimental antibody cocktail of drugs, which is still in clinical trials and desiring to prevent the virus from attaching to cells and replicating.

The single 8g dose of the drug made by Regeneron was administered “without incident”, according to the President’s doctor, Dr Sean Conley.

Trump has also been taking zinc, vitamin D, melatonin and famotidine.

He has also started remdesivir treatment at the hospital, which is an antiviral drug that has not yet been approved but has shown some patients recover quicker in trials.

Dr Conley said: “He’s being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we’ll be making recommendations to the president and first lady in regards to next best steps.”

He added: “Melania Trump remains well with only a mild cough and headache. The remainder of the first family are well and tested negative for coronavirus.”