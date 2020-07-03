Trump criticised for crowded Mount Rushmore rally as coronavirus cases spike

US President Donald Trump is set to mark his 4 July celebrations with a fireworks demonstration at Mount Rushmore, despite concerns about crowds gathering with little to no social distancing rules.

Thousands will be celebrate alongside the president, which will be the first fireworks display held at Mount Rushmore since 2009 because of environmental concerns.

South Dakotan authorities, the state in which the monument is located, said the surrounding Black Hills National Forest has “gained strength” since then and that fireworks technology has advanced.

More than 7,500 people are expected to attend the event. Masks will be made available, but are not required to be worn.

It will be the Republican president’s latest event with large crowds, defying experts’ recommendations to avoid big gatherings.

The US has the world’s worst infection rate for coronavirus, as deaths surpass 129,000 and cases hit 2.3m.

South Dakota’s Republican governor Kristi Noem told Fox News earlier this week that for those planning to attend the Mount Rushmore rally, “we won’t be social distancing”.

States that had begun to reopen bars and restaurants, such as Texas and California, have now started to close them again over fears of a second wave.

The US was not featured on a list of countries approved by the government for quarantine-free travel in England, published today.

“The US from a very early stage banned flights from the UK and from Europe so there isn’t a reciprocal arrangement in place,” transport secretary Grant Shapps told the BBC.

Those returning from the US to England will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Trump will also hold another celebration for the 4 July US holiday tomorrow in Washington.