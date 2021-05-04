Travelodge to open 17 new hotels in 2021, creating 360 jobs

Travelodge this morning announced that it will open 17 new hotels this year, creating 360 new jobs across its network.

The new hotels mean that the firm will have a total of 597 venues across the UK, Ireland, and Spain.

Two of the new hotels will be in London, with the rest spread around the country.

The development of the new locations is expected to cost £175m and is being carried out by third-party investors.

Travelodge said that it expected that most of these 17 hotels will be open and trading in time for the summer season.

If so, it will help the hotel chain take advantage of a summer that could see a boom in staycations for Brits put off by the complexity of travelling abroad during the pandemic.

Eight of the new hotels will include the firm’s Bar Café feature, meaning that more than 200 of its hotels have such extra facilities.

Craig Bonnar, Travelodge chief executive said: “After a challenging 12 months, today’s announcement demonstrates the strength in the Travelodge brand and is a key step forward as we emerge out of lockdown.

“I am delighted to be able to say that the opening of our new Travelodge hotels across the UK is going to create 360 new jobs in hospitality and support 17 local economies.

“Our priority is now to officially reopen our remaining hotels in May, as we emerge from lockdown, welcome our customers back and continue to offer great value but now with even more choice, as we build an even bigger and better Travelodge brand.”