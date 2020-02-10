Travel disrupted as Storm Ciara continues to batter UK

Storm Ciara continued to batter the UK this morning after 20,000 homes across the country spent last night without power.

Flood warnings remain in place across the country, with major transport providers such as Network Rail warning passengers only to travel if necessary.

There are currently no trains running north of Preston on the west coast main line after severe flooding, with most other lines either suffering delays or part closures.

On Sunday winds up to 97 mph ripped through the UK, causing widespread flooding and the closure of many transport lines.

More than a month and a half of rainfall fell in 24 hours as nearly half a million homes suffered from power outage yesterday.

UK Power Networks said over 18,500 properties across east and south-east England still had no power this morning, while Western Power Distribution said more than 2,800 homes were in the dark.

Forecasters have issued yellow weather warnings for much of the UK, with wind and snow warnings in place across Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Up to 20 inches of snow are predicted for today, with the majority to be concentrated in the north.

Hundreds of flights were also cancelled yesterday, with British Airways warning passengers that the storm’s disruption might have a knock-on effect this morning.

The airline said: “We’re getting in touch with those affected, and have brought in extra customer teams to help them with a range of options including a full refund or an alternative flight between now and Thursday”.

It added that anyone flying short-haul to or from Gatwick or Heathrow airports could change their plans to fly at a different time.

Weather warnings are expected to remain in place until Wednesday, with forecasters saying that conditions will remain unsettled.