Trainline shares tumble a third as government announces new ticket platform

Shares in train ticketing app Trainline fell nearly a third this morning after the government unveiled plans for a new ticketing platform as part of sweeping rail reforms.

After an hour of trading shares in the FTSE 250 firm were down 32.2 per cent at 290.12p.

The move from the government represents a serious threat to the app, which has become the go-to destination for many passengers looking to buy tickets.

Unlike the National Rail website, which redirects customers to individual franchises to buy tickets, the new Great British Railways system will allow passengers to book all trips from one site.

“A new Great British Railways website will sell tickets and a single compensation system for operators in England will provide a simple system for passengers to access information and apply for refunds”, the firm said in a statement.

The Telegraph reported that it would take about nine months for the new platform to be set up.

Trainline, which currently sells about 70 per cent of all digital tickets, has its commission rates guaranteed until 2024 through an agreement with industry body the Rail Delivery Group.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Trainline had been glimpsing light at the end of the tunnel as lockdown eased, but the government’s shake up of the railways has seriously pulled the breaks on prospects for recovery.

“If National Rail Enquiries starts issuing ticket it is likely to gobble up a significant share of the market currently enjoyed by Trainline, due to the strength of its nationally recognised brand, which could seriously impact the company’s sales volumes and revenue.”