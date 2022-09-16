Rail strikes set to resume on 1 and 5 October

Train drivers at 12 companies are set to resume their strike on 1 and 5 October in a long-standing dispute over pay.

Initially announced at the end of last month, the walkout was postponed following Her Majesty the Queen’s death last week.

The train drivers’ union Aslef will not make any public comments until after the monarch’s state funeral on Monday.

Sources told the PA news agency the walkout will disrupt services to and from the Conservative Party conference, which is taking place between 2 and 5 October in Birmingham.

Disruption is expected to affect services on Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, Greater Anglia, Great Western Railway, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground, Northern Trains, Southeastern, TransPennine Express, and West Midlands Trains.

City A.M. has approached railway trade body the Rail Delivery Group while the Department for Transport declined to comment.

However, City A.M. understands that transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has invited rail union bosses to meetings.