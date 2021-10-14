TradingView hits $3bn valuation amid retail investor boom

TradingView has completed a $298m (£218m) funding round led by Tiger Global brining its valuation to an eye-watering $3bn.

The website, which provides retail investors with free market data and insights, reported a 400 per cent jump in membership accounts and a 237 per cent increase in visitors over the past 18 months as lockdowns spurred a rise in non-professional investing over lockdown.

Denis Globa, chief executive and co-founder of TradingView said: “We’re excited to be partnering with Tiger Global. Their global fintech expertise and insights will contribute significantly to furthering TradingView’s vision of informed financial trading and investing for the world.”

“We built this company with the belief that people everywhere want the same thing: to be in control of their own economic futures,” Globa continued. “It doesn’t matter who you are, or where you’re from, you’ll always have access to the best tools and the best insights to find your right trading opportunities, then act on them.”

Founded in 2011 TradingView has benefitted from a sharp rise in retail trading during the pandemic with London a fast growing hub for investors who wish to trade from the comfort of their own homes.

The company estimates that twice the number of Londoners are now trading and investing from home than there were when the pandemic began in March 2020. Over the last 18 months, TradingView has recorded a 164 per cent increase in Londoners visiting the platform.

The company said it hopes to integrate with most major brokerage platforms over the next few years to allow consumers to trade directly from TradingView, while using their preferred financial institutions.

