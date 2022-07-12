Totally posts record growth, exceeding market expectations

Totally’s profit before tax shot up by 1,200 per cent. (Photo/Pixabay)

Frontline healthcare provider Totally has posted a record growth this past year, exceeding market expectations.

Following the pandemic’s impact, in the year ended 31 March Totally’s profits before tax increased by 1,200 per cent to £1.3m, while EBITDA went up 24 per cent to £6.2m.

Revenues also shot up 12 per cent to £127.4m, while dividends increased from 0.5p per share to 1p.

“The group made excellent progress during the year and performance exceeded our internal management and consensus market expectations,” said chief executive Wendy Lawrence.

“Performance was supported by increased demand attributed to the impact of the global pandemic which continued to increase demand for services and led to significant growth in waiting lists.”

The group’s success, Totally’s board explained, was also driven by the acquisition of Sheffield-base physician referral service Pioneer Health Care and corporate fitness firm Energy Fitness Professionals.

Pioneer was snatched in March for £13m while Totally finalised Energy Fitness Professionals’ £1.3m acquisition in December.