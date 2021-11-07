Tory party hit by more sleaze claims as £3m donors systematically given House of Lords place

The Tory party has been hit by further claims of sleaze, with new research showing that a group of major donors who give more than £3m to the party are systematically being given a place in the House of Lords.

New research showed that for the past two decades that any Tory member who takes on the role as party treasurer, a short-term position focused on fundraising, and donates at least £3m is offered a life peerage.

An investigation by the Sunday Times/Open Democracy showed all 16 of the party’s main treasurers in the past two decades have been offered a place in the House of Lords, except for one who resigned two months ago and has donated almost £4m to the party.

This includes Lord Peter Cruddas who was made a life peer by Boris Johnson, despite warnings from the Lords appointments commission.

One of the commission’s members told the Sunday Times that Johnson’s decision to “override what we did … left a bad taste in my mouth”.

The position of Conservative party treasurer is now the most ennobled job in Britain, even ahead of the job of prime minister or other great offices of state.

A Conservative party insider told the Times that peerages were being dangled like “carrots” and everyone was aware of the “cynical operation”

Environment secretary George Eustice today told the BBC that “these people will be philanthropists in every case”.

“They’re philanthropists that give huge amounts to charity [and] who have been very successful in business – on therefore those grounds they ought to be considered for the Lords,” he said.

“And in addition they have been engaged with political parties whether that’s Labour or the Conservative party. People like that have an interest in politics, they are philanthropists, they’ve made a real contribution to public life.

“In many cases they have an expertise in business that is very valuable to the House of Lords.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he has set up a commission to “look at the future of the UK, including its institutions such as the House of Lords” that is being led by ex-Prime Minister Gordon Brown.