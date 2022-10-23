Tory leadership: No deal struck between Johnson and Sunak in meeting

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak met yesterday afternoon to discuss a potential deal, however the pair did not come to any agreement for one or the other to not stand.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have not agreed to a backroom deal to form a new government together, with the pair set to go head-to-head in the Tory leadership contest.

It comes as Sunak officially launched his campaign this morning, tweeting that “there will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead”.

Johnson and Sunak met last night to discuss a potential deal, however The Times reports that the pair did not come to any agreement for one or the other to not stand in next week’s leadership contest, which will see a new PM crowned by Friday.

The Telegraph reports that Johnson told supporters on a call this morning that “I’m still going for it”, while business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg told the BBC that “clearly he’s going to stand” amid speculation he could pull out of the race.

Sunak supporter, and former deputy PM to Johnson, Dominic Raab said a deal between the top two candidates is not the “right way to proceed” and that the pair had a “very good conversation about the need for there to be unity”.

He said: “What would that deal involve? Rishi Sunak is very clear, on the BBC tally you mentioned he has double the number of MPs supporting him compared to Boris.”

Sunak already has more than 130 public nominations from fellow Tory MPs and is the only candidate to have passed the 100-nomination threshold to run in the race.

Johnson has 59 public backers, while Penny Mordaunt is lagging behind on 24.

In his statement today, Sunak said: “I served as your chancellor, helping to steer our economy through the toughest of times.

“The challenges we face now are even greater. But the opportunities – if we make the right choice are phenomenal.”

Allies of Johnson have said the former Prime Minister has the numbers to get on the ballot, with Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris today saying “we do have the numbers, the Rishi camp knows we have the numbers, the Penny camp knows we have the numbers”.

Sunak allies have said that Johnson cannot possibly become Prime Minister again while he still has a House of Commons inquiry over partygate hanging over his head.

A Commons committee will soon start hearing evidence about whether Johnson misled parliament over Number 10’s many lockdown-busting parties.

Right-wing Brexiteer Steve Baker this morning came out to support Sunak, after being a vocal supporter of Liz Truss in the summer leadership contest, and said Johnson would be a “guaranteed disaster” if he returns to Number 10.

Cabinet Office minister Nadhim Zahawi tweeted this morning that he was “backing Boris”.

“When I was chancellor, I saw a preview of what Boris 2.0 would look like. He was contrite and honest about his mistakes. He’d learned from those mistakes how he could run No10 and the country better,” he said.

Candidates need 100 nominations from fellow Tory MPs by 2pm tomorrow, with the final two facing an online vote of grassroots members during the week.

If three candidates make it onto the ballot, then MPs will vote on Monday to eliminate one of them.

The next Conservative leader and Prime Minister will be announced on Friday.