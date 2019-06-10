Monday 10 June 2019 11:14 am
Tory leadership hopefuls on charm offensive as deadline looms
Tory leadership hopefuls are frantically trying to shore up the support they need from their fellow MPs today as the 5pm deadline looms. Those hoping to replace Theresa May as Prime Minister need to submit their nominations by 5pm today. They need to demonstrate that they have secured the support of eight MPs to take them to the first round of the contest. Read more: Tory leadership hopeful Rory Stewart says he has enough MPs’ support to proceed to first round Under the old rules, MPs only needed two supporters to enter the fray. However, last week the 1922 committee of backbench MPs voted to tighten the rules amid concern that too many candidates were throwing their hats into the ring.
The more stringent rules saw two candidates – former deputy party chairman James Cleverly and MP Kit Malthouse – withdraw from the race.
The first ballot will take place this Thursday, in which candidates need to win the votes of at least 17 MPs, which increases to 33 in the second ballot.
The candidates with the fewest number of votes with then be eliminated until eventually, only two remain. The remaining candidates will then be quizzed by members of the Tory party, who will decide the winner.
