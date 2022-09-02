Top of the class: Learning crypto security in the metaverse

by Max Vedel, co-founder of Swipe Back

$14bn was lost in crypto scams in 2021. But you know that already. People who are tapped into this world understand that an unregulated space has its downfalls. You’ve been around the block (ahem), you know the risks. You know what to look out for.

So a question. Think back to when you first started investing in crypto and digital assets. Where did you go to learn about the space? Where do you still go for those valuable resources to help you keep your digital wealth secure? Blogs, videos, whitepapers, podcasts? All very web2. But now we are in the world of web3 it’s time for a rethink.

When looking to create an educational setting for crypto and security in the metaverse, it makes sense for it to be part of the web3 journey. And a key characteristic of web3 is its immersive nature. You don’t want users to be leaving that world to read up on a blog. That’s not the point of the metaverse, and in fact, it will be detrimental to all parties. You’ll lose people from the web3 platform they’re on, and users won’t be getting a true and valuable web3 experience. And perhaps even more worryingly, it may lead to them having gaps in their knowledge when it comes to security.

Staying within the platform isn’t that simple though. Crypto education, let’s be honest here, doesn’t sound the most exciting thing in the world – whether IRL or digital. When I think about education, my mind goes back to boring school classes, teachers delivering dry lessons, and lots of reading. It didn’t hold my attention then, and it definitely won’t hold it now. So let’s make web3 education compelling and interesting. Why pass up the opportunities that the metaverse offers to do things differently, to be creative and to push the boundaries?

Play-to-learn

That’s what we looked to do with Ledger, with its commitment to providing the providing the best digital security. Its “Ledgerverse” is located on metaverse platform The Sandbox and stage one is the “School of Block”. Users can enrol into the “school” and learn to be Web3-ready through fun, immersive experiences – re-creating gamified scenarios of the threats they might face in the real world. That meant creating compelling stories, fun quests, and exciting characters that harness the immersive environment of the metaverse in a meaningful way.

Locating the learning experience about Web 3 security in the metaverse makes sense and it’s a far cry from a boring web2 blog format!

The Sandbox made all of this possible. It’s famous for its ability to curate gaming experiences and opportunities to monetise and win from them. It serves as an ideal canvas for Ledger to build their attractive virtual learning destination – especially when it comes to creative gaming experiences, a cornerstone of the metaverse experience.

Brands should be looking to tell their stories through gaming if it is something that will help elevate their narrative. With gaming also comes the element of reward. Make it worthwhile for your customer base and users to get involved, to try and win, for example, digital assets and therefore keep them engaged.

The same goes for the education element – what’s in it for the School of Block “students”? Longterm, a better understanding of security and digital assets, but more immediately we want to give them the gratification of “winning”, completing challenges, and winning digital assets. Which they will then be taught how to keep safe!

That’s some clever storytelling and gamification.