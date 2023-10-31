Tizzard’s Eldorado has golden opportunity at Ascot

Eldorado Allen is a two-time Grade Two winner under jockey Brendan Powell

PLENTY of attention will be on Wetherby’s Charlie Hall Chase on Saturday, where Bravemansgame is fancied to win back-to-back renewals.

Paul Nicholls’ King George winner and Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up is hard to oppose, but the presence of exuberant jumper Ahoy Senor and the progressive Pic D’Orhy puts me off backing him at around evens.

Some 200 miles south of the Yorkshire track, Ascot hosts a seven-race card and two horses jump out at nice prices at this stage of the week.

While Boothill’s chances are obvious in the Byrne Group Handicap Chase (2:05pm), he wouldn’t love every drop of rain that’s currently in the forecast and SAINT SEGAL is preferred at 6/1.

Jane Williams’ five-year-old looks open to improvement in his second season over fences and is set to carry a nice light weight for his reappearance.

The £100,000 Sodexo Live! Gold Cup (3:45pm) is the feature at Ascot and many will have their notebooks out for the return of Monbeg Genius, who hasn’t been seen since a good third behind Corach Rambler in the Ultima at Cheltenham.

Given he’s off just 7lbs higher and Corach Rambler has since won a Grand National his chances are obvious, but I’m happy to keep this as a watching brief rather than a betting proposition given the longish lay-off.

At 10/1 and with a history of running well fresh, including winning on his seasonal reappearance in 2020 and 2021, ELDORADO ALLEN looks overpriced.

He ran really well on his return to action last year when second to Bravemansgame in the Charlie Hall too and, in calmer waters here, looks dangerous off a mark of 154.

POINTERS

Saint Segal e/w 2:05pm Ascot (Sat)

Eldorado Allen e/w 3:45pm Ascot (Sat)