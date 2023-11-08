Timeform Monthly Racing Index: City Of Troy best Dewhurst winner since Frankel

City Of Troy was an impressive winner of last month’s Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket Photo credit: Alamy

With the Flat season coming to an end, Timeform has revealed its October Monthly Racing Index with City Of Troy’s Dewhurst Stakes win (Timeform performance rating 125) crowned the best effort in the Group 1 contest since Frankel (126) landed the prize in 2010.



City Of Troy performed at a similar standard in the Dewhurst to subsequent Classic winners Shamardal (124) and New Approach (125), while the son of Justify earned a higher Timeform rating in the race than subsequent 2000 Guineas winners Rock of Gibraltar (123), Dawn Approach (122), Churchill (120) and Chaldean (116).



Excitement is likely to build over the winter about what level City Of Troy can reach. For context, Aidan O’Brien’s highest-rated Flat horse of all time is Hawk Wing (136) based on his 10-length win in the 2003 Lockinge Stakes.

Simon Baker, Timeform’s two-year-old handicapper, said: “City Of Troy’s Dewhurst win was the best performance in the race since Frankel, and while we could wait a lifetime and not see anything in that league again, there can be no doubt that City Of Troy is a tremendous prospect in his own right.



“Not all recent high-achieving Dewhurst winners have advanced their form markedly at three, but everything about City Of Troy, from his powerful physique to his strong-galloping style, suggests he can go on improving, which makes him just about the most exciting horse around for 2024.”