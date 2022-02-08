Hong Kong Racing Tips: History to prove no burden for in-form Shum’s Gorytus in finale

Happy Valley hosts another competitive card on Wednesday

RACING fans with long memories may recall that it’s 40 years since a doping scandal rocked British horse-racing, when a potential champion racehorse named Gorytus was found to have been ‘got at’ after finishing last of four in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

Hopefully there will be happier times ahead for former UK-trained galloper GORYTUS, who raced under the same name for trainer Richard Fahey in 2020, as he looks to follow-up last month’s course and distance win in the Victoria Park Handicap (2.50pm) over the extended mile.

Last time he showed an impressive turn of foot down the home straight to record a convincing victory at the expense of rivals Amazing One Plus, Everyone’s Delight, Sacred Ibis and Helene Wisdom Star, who reoppose.

Despite now carrying a seven-pound penalty, this son of Footstepsinthesand is more than capable of improving again after only a handful of runs in the territory.

Being trained by in-form Danny Shum is another bonus to his chances, with the local trainer continuing his winning spree with a treble at Happy Valley last Sunday.

That took his tally to 26 for the season and six winners at the last three meetings.

Shum’s record is even more impressive at the inner-city track, with 17 wins and 15 places from just 94 runners – that’s over a 30% win and place strike-rate.

As with all competitive handicaps in Hong Kong, this won’t be easy, especially with the likes of in-form Invincible Missile and front-running Red Majesty in opposition.

Gorytus however, has subsequently continued to perform with plenty of enthusiasm for jockey Derek Leung in recent track-work gallops and can prove hard to beat.

POINTERS

Gorytus 2.50pm Happy Valley