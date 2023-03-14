Thyme feels White for a Sublime Grand Annual Chase

Thyme White on his way to winning the Byrne Group Handicap Chase at Ascot in October last year

BOTH Dinoblue and last year’s runner-up Andy Dufresne have clear and obvious claims in today’s Grand Annual (4:50pm).

The latter runs off the same mark as last year, while Dinoblue makes just his fourth start over fences and looks ominously well-handicapped.

None of this has been lost on the bookies, though, with the two sharing the head of the market at just 5/1 in what is one of the most fiercely competitive handicaps of the season.

With almost all firms paying five places, and a few offering six, I’d rather seek out a bit of value, starting with 16/1-shot THYME WHITE.

Things didn’t work out for the Paul Nicholls-trained seven-year-old three years ago, finishing a little worse than midfield when quietly fancied for the Fred Winter, and 12 months later he could only finish 12th of 25 in the County Hurdle.

Both of those under-par runs came after tough enough races in February, but this year he’s been kept off the track since November.

He’s clearly a better horse when fresh, demonstrated by a comfortable win on his seasonal reappearance at Ascot in October, where the only worry that day was him jumping out to the left.

Cheltenham should suit and I think he’ll go well at a fair double-figure price.

Henry de Bromhead runs two in the race, Maskada and COEUR SUBLIME, and while the former would have a squeak if improving for the step back in trip, it’s the mount of 5lb claimer Ben Harvey that gets the nod.

His three appearances at the Festival so far have all come in Grade Ones, while he was only beaten a head in the Grade One Barberstown Castle Novice Chase at Punchestown last April.

Despite being an eight-year-old, today marks his handicap debut and I think he can make the most of it at 12/1.

POINTERS

Coeur Sublime e/w 4.50pm Cheltenham

Thyme White e/w 4.50pm Cheltenham