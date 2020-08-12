Three dead and one missing after Scotland train incident

Three people have died and one person is said to be missing, after a train in Scotland was derailed by a landslip this morning.

Sources told PA that the driver of the train was among those who died.

The Scottish government has declared the derailment as a major incident, first minister Nicola Sturgeon said this morning, as a number of people were also seriously injured.

Twelve people — six passengers and six staff — were aboard the four-carriage train, which went off course near Stonehaven.

A landslip was the suspected cause of the derailment, after heavy rain and flooding in the area overnight.

The Scotland train involved was the 6.38am Aberdeen to Stonehaven, which had four carriages and one engine.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie told PA: “I’ve already spoken to [transport secretary] Grant Shapps, who has spoken to Network Rail and the British Transport Police who are obviously investigating and assisting. I am aware that Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has declared a major incident.”

Any deaths have yet to be confirmed by officials.

Scotrail, which operated the derailed train in Scotland, had posted a message on Twitter shortly after 6.30am this morning warning that services across Scotland would be disrupted due to “extremely heavy rain flooding”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was saddened to learn of the “very serious incident” in Aberdeenshire and his thoughts were with all those affected.