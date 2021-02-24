Third City of London skyscraper development gets planning green light

Another skyscraper development has been given the go-ahead in the City of London, making it the third tall building scheme to get the green light this year.

The City Corporation today granted developers British Land and GIC planning permission to build the 38-storey office block at 2 Finsbury Avenue.

This year, 33-storey and 55-storey skyscraper developments in Gracechurch Street have been given planning permission.

Alaistar Moss, chair of the Corporation’s planning committee, said the developments show “that the fundamental strengths of the City remain unrivalled”.

“2 Finsbury Avenue is yet another bold example of solid commitment to the City of London by developers as the nation looks toward the steps to unlock national restrictions”.

The latest scheme, which was designed by Danish firm 3XN, includes flexible workspace suitable for a range of occupiers, including incubators, start ups and medium sized businesses.

It will also house a “open learning hub” to provide local communities with access to formal learning programmes, informal networks and talks from institutions.

As part of the development a new pedestrian route will be created between Finsbury Avenue Square and Sun Street and the plans include more than 1,500 new bike parking spaces.

Moss added: “The high-quality design for 2 Finsbury Avenue is yet another step in the radical transformation of Broadgate as a thriving and vibrant destination in the City.

“It will re-enliven the Liverpool Street area through better pedestrian connectivity, improved urban greening and the enhancement and activation of the public realm.”