There won’t be Ascot Witch Hunt if there’s a shock in the opener

Royal Scotsman won from the front last time at Epsom

ROYAL Ascot is widely regarded as the greatest horse racing meeting anywhere in the world.

Over £10 million in prize money; 35 races; royalty; pageantry; fashion; glamour…there simply is nothing else like it.

World Pool, the globe’s largest commingled horse racing pools developed and run by the Hong Kong Jockey Club, will return to Royal Ascot for the sixth year, with punters from 28 countries betting into the enormous pools.

It offers punters incredible value, with World Pool dividends beating SP in 29 of the 35 races at last year’s Royal Ascot, and I will certainly be placing plenty of World Pool bets via Tote.co.uk and with Bet With Ascot at the track this week.

The opening Queen Anne Stakes (2.30pm) looks like the perfect World Pool race.

Ante-post favourite Inspiral has been re-routed to tomorrow’s Prince Of Wales’s Stakes and I’m not convinced that Charyn, Facteur Cheval or Big Rock deserve to be as short as they are.

This race has produced some shocks over the years, not least 12 months ago when Triple Time won for Kevin Ryan and Neil Callan at 33/1, the same price as 2018 victor Accidental Agent.

Royal Ascot is a marathon not a sprint, so getting stung at short odds early on isn’t the best strategy.

I would far rather play a few at big prices for small stakes in the hope that one sneaks into the frame or even better, causes a big shock.

It is also worth bearing in mind that outsiders often pay a decent bit more on World Pool than SP, so I’m going to throw a couple of bullets in the Win and Place markets, as well as a combination Quinella.

First up is ROYAL SCOTSMAN for the in-form Paul & Oliver Cole team, who made all in the Group Three Diomed Stakes at Epsom on Derby Day.

The change of tactics worked the oracle there and while it will be harder to do the same thing in this race, he has good course form, including a close third in the Coventry Stakes two years ago.

With other front runners in the field, Jamie Spencer may decide to take his time a little more and he rides Ascot’s straight track as well as anyone.

All ground conditions come alike to this son of Gleneagles and I can certainly see him hitting the frame at what will hopefully be a price around 20/1.

Another who has run well here in the past is Richard Hannon’s WITCH HUNTER.

The Siyouni gelding was a shock 50/1 winner of the Buckingham Palace Stakes over seven furlongs at this meeting last year and while he is yet to win over a mile, he was a fine third in last month’s Group One Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

He should be 33/1 or bigger on the World Pool and I would advise having a small Win and Place bet.

The Quinella (first or second in any order) is the most popular bet in Hong Kong and it’s always fun to combine a few big-priced horses to see if you can land the jackpot.

I will include both Royal Scotsman and Witch Hunter with Lockinge winner AUDIENCE who will enjoy the ground and will presumably try to burn them all off from the front again.

Another option to consider is a combination Swinger (pick two horses to finish in the first three).

POINTERS TUESDAY

Royal Scotsman (Win and Place) 2.30pm Royal Ascot

Witch Hunter (Win and Place) 2.30pm Royal Ascot

Royal Scotsman, Witch Hunter, Audience

(Combination Quinella/Swinger) 2.30pm Royal Ascot