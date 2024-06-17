Intinso and Alsakib look golden bets in the Copper Horse

John Gosden is looking to win the Copper Horse Handicap for the second time in five years

IF YOU haven’t backed a winner come the Copper Horse Handicap (6.15pm), then it may be best to head to the car park early.

That said, trainer Willie Mullins got punters out of trouble in the last 12 months ago with the well-backed Vauban, and he could easily repeat the trick with Belloccio.

The six-year-old was making his debut for new connections when bolting up in a maiden hurdle at Punchestown and may take some stopping switched back to the flat.

He looks sure to be in the mix and is a difficult horse to keep out of any World Pool exotics despite the fact that he won’t be a great price.

Fellow Irish raiders A Piece Of Heaven and My Mate Mozzie are also hugely respected, but like Belloccio they have been well found in the market in the build up to this.

At the prices, I’d prefer to take a chance on John Gosden’s INTINSO who has returned in great form this campaign having been gelded.

He looks to be crying out for this trip and looks value at around 14/1 to follow in the hoofprints of his half-brother Amtiyaz who won this back in 2021.

The application of a first-time tongue tie is certainly a positive and he looks sure to go well.

The other one I am going to suggest is Andrew Balding’s topweight ALSAKIB at around the 10/1 mark.

Crucially, he is two from three in handicap company and won on decent ground on his last visit to the track.

He is dropped in grade here and showed enough at Chester last time to suggest he could play a part in the finish.

POINTERS TUESDAY

Intinso (Win and Place) 6.15pm Royal Ascot

Alsakib (Win and Place) 6.15pm Royal Ascot

Belloccio, Intinso, Alsakib 6.15pm Royal Ascot

(Combination Quinella/Swinger)