‘The Weeknd’ teams up with Binance for the first crypto-powered world tour

Crypto exchange Binance has revealed it will be the official sponsor of The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn” tour.

The move marks the first global concert tour to integrate Web 3.0 technology for an enhanced fan experience.

Binance has collaborated with HXOUSE – a think-centre and community incubator for creative entrepreneurs – to release an exclusive NFT collection for The Weeknd’s tour, along with co-branded tour merchandise. Attendee’s virtual ticket stubs can also gain access to commemorative NFTs which will provide unique experiences for fans.

“Binance is all about the community, about people, about inclusion. I was impressed by their focus on users and innovative edge,” said The Weeknd.

“It made perfect sense to work together and I can’t wait for fans to experience crypto within a creative avenue while supporting a good cause. There are so many possibilities with crypto and I think this is just the beginning.”

“We are excited to be an exclusive crypto partner of The Weeknd’s tour, giving fans and people the ability to interact with crypto in a new avenue,” added Binance co-founder Yi He.

“Crypto is community-centric and we believe this partnership embodies that, including empowering local artists and giving back, through a mainstream platform.”

As a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Global Goodwill Ambassador, The Weeknd launched the XO Humanitarian Fund earlier this year to support WFP’s lifesaving emergency operations in hunger hotspots around the world.

To mark the launch of the tour, Binance will donate $2 million to the XO Humanitarian Fund, which is administered by World Food Program USA. Additionally, The Weeknd and Binance are creating a specially designed NFT collection and five percent of its sales will be donated to the XO Humanitarian Fund.

The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn” tour will begin July 8 2022.