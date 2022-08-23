Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

The Ultimate Luxury – Fine Dining at Ascot Racecourse

There is only one place in the world where great horses are cheered on in a setting fit for Her Majesty the Queen. Walking through Ascot’s historic gates gives an immediate sense of occasion, real excitement and anticipation of the experience to come.

Founded by Queen Anne in 1711, Ascot Racecourse remains a pillar of British sporting and social culture. Welcoming almost 600,000 guests each year, Ascot’s stature and famed reputation is admired the world over.

In modern times Queen Anne’s vision for outstanding racing is interwoven with the impeccable fashion, Fine Dining and the British splendour that Ascot embodies.

Five permanent restaurants and 300 exclusive private boxes, Ascot’s hospitality experiences offer world-class service and award-winning food tailored for all tastes, with a backdrop of action-packed horse racing to suit all occasions. Whether it’s the most prestigious fixtures of the flat season, attracting the finest horses in Europe, or a firework spectacular and festive celebration, during the Jumps season, there are many moments to enjoy and re-connect with clients, colleagues, and family year-round.

As summer makes way for autumn, Ascot invites you to witness the transition to a sumptuous Autumn Fine Dining menu where diners can expect seasonal delights and the elevation of underused ingredients that includes seasonal vegetables grown exclusively for Ascot on an acre of land at a local farm, ensuring the highest quality ingredients.

Experience this during the final chapters of the thrilling Flat season at Ascot at either the Peroni Italia Autumn Racing Weekend on Friday 30th September and Saturday 1st October, a guaranteed action-packed day that includes beer tasting alongside premium racing, or at QIPCO British Champions Day on Saturday 15th October, the thrilling finale to the British Flat season as the leading horses and jockeys from Europe and beyond descend on Ascot in their quest to be crowned the champions of 2022.

Alternatively, our much-anticipated Jumps season begins at the Fireworks Spectacular Family Raceday on Saturday 29th October, where a host of activities and entertainment for all ages sit alongside a competitive race card before a breath-taking pyro-musical featuring over 20,000 fireworks launched from the centre of the track. This family event is followed by the November Racing Weekend on Friday 18th and Saturday 19th September which provides seasoned racing fans or relative newcomers a unique opportunity to witness some of the equine stars of the future, as well as a fascinating insight into what it’s like to be an owner.

Experience Fine Dining packages for the remaining Ascot Racedays in 2022 start from £169 per person (excluding VAT), To discuss a booking, contact a member of our team at hospitality@ascot.com or call 0344 346 3000.

For an occasion to savour, Fine Dining for Royal Ascot 2023 (Tuesday 20th – Saturday 24th June) is available to book now. With a history as rich as it is long, Royal Ascot sits proudly as the jewel in the crown of horse racing. Five days of unparalleled racing, high fashion, style and pageantry, the Royal Meeting is renowned across the globe with each day and unforgettable whirlwind of excitement and colour.

Royal Ascot is the perfect occasion for entertaining and socialising and Fine Dining in one of our restaurants creates an unforgettable experience. Choose from Michelin-starred chefs, à la carte menus and interactive chef stations, formal and informal dining experiences and an array of inclusive drinks packages. Whichever restaurant you visit you can be sure of impeccable service, spectacular food, luxury and a day that lives long in the memory.

Please view Royal Ascot 2023 Fine Dining Brochure to find out more or contact our team to enquire.

