The UK founder exodus is not just about tax – it’s about tone

Minus tax, the UK still has the fundamentals to nurture entrepreneurs, but it’s presenting itself as a wimpish place to work, writes Sean Bannister

For years the issue of taxpayer flight has been framed as an international wealth issue, but today a growing number of entrepreneurs and investors, most in their prime wealth creation years, are leaving the UK to build businesses elsewhere. Increasingly, it is founders and investors who are scaling businesses that are actively considering a UK exit. It is domestic wealth that is at jeopardy. When people at that stage begin to look elsewhere, it points to something more structural than a narrow financial calculation and carries real implications for entrepreneurship and innovation.

Tax still features in decision-making, but it rarely stands alone as the driving force. What comes through more clearly is a sense that building in the UK has become harder to navigate, with less predictability and a tone that feels more cautious than ambitious. Remote working has made that shift more tangible, reducing the friction associated with relocating and making it easier to operate across jurisdictions. Once location becomes flexible, founders begin to weigh where momentum feels strongest rather than where they are tied.

Conversations with those exploring their options suggest this is not a reaction to a single policy change, but a gradual accumulation of signals shaping how the UK is perceived. Confidence and perception play a significant role, particularly for founders making long-term bets about where to anchor their businesses. The technical strengths of a market matter, but so does the story it tells about itself, and this is where the UK is losing ground.

The UK still offers many of the ingredients founders value. It has a deep professional services ecosystem, access to capital, a respected legal infrastructure and global credibility as a financial centre. Incentives like the Enterprise Investment Scheme and Enterprise Management Incentives show a clear understanding of how to support early-stage investment, with mechanisms designed to back risk-taking and growth. The issue is less about their design and more about how that support is experienced and communicated.

UK must stop talking itself down

These structural advantages remain strong, but they are increasingly competing with a narrative that feels narrower and more cautious. The marketing of UK PLC is not keeping pace with other jurisdictions who are actively promoting a vision of growth and opportunity, presenting themselves as places where things are happening. The UK conversation, by contrast, is often dominated by tax changes, regulatory pressure and uncertainty, reinforced by a media environment hostile to leadership. That difference in messaging matters when founders are deciding where to commit their time and capital. Why would you build anywhere that has fear in the air?

Perception feeds directly into confidence, and confidence shapes where businesses take root. Founders are not only evaluating tax rates or regulatory frameworks, they are assessing where they feel supported and where growth feels achievable. When that confidence shifts, decisions become more fluid, with founders more willing to distribute their presence or relocate. Over time, those individual choices begin to reshape where innovation and investment happen.

The implications are gradual but significant. Fewer businesses being built and scaled domestically weakens the pipeline of future employers, investors and innovators. The impact accumulates across the ecosystem, shaping long-term growth and competitiveness. Retaining founders at the point they are building is critical.

Addressing this requires more than policy adjustment. The UK needs to present itself with greater clarity and confidence as a place to build. The fundamentals are still there, but they need to be matched with a narrative that speaks to ambition and opportunity. Without that, the UK risks underselling itself at a moment when perception carries as much weight as policy.

Sean Bannister is head of tax at Edwin Coe LLP