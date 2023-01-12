The Traitors US lands in UK very soon – here’s everything we know

The Traitors was the surprise TV hit of the Christmas season and now fans are delighted that the show will return this month.

The original BBC series is available to watch on iPlayer still and was presented by Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia Winkleman.

The psychological ‘Whodunnit?’ show saw celebrities pitted against each other. Each night a small group of contestants were turned into ‘traitors’ and they had to ‘murder’ one guest every night in a bid to be the last person standing. If they were identified by the other contestants they were told to leave the castle.

From #TheTraitorsUK fandom to @TheTraitorsUS.



We wish you all the very best of success, record breaking viewership and shining reviews for #TheTraitorsUS.



Good luck & let the games begin! ⚔️



Jan 12th on @peacock for US viewers.



TBA for UK viewers. (Hoping for BBC purchase). pic.twitter.com/v9zZywrpoO — The Traitors UK 🗡️ (@TheTraitorsUK) January 11, 2023

However, it has been announced that the US version of the show – presented by loveable Scottish actor and presenter Alan Cumming – is going to land on the BBC later this month.

On Friday January 13 – so tomorrow – The Traitors US will launch as a boxset on iPlayer, meaning you can catch up with every episode in one long binge if you want to.

The Traitors US will also be shown on BBC One on Wednesdays, with the episodes running in double bills and starting from January 25. There will be ten episodes in total.

In terms of the US contestants, Bachelorette, Real Housewives and Big Brother stars will feature, and one of the Below Deck cast members.

The UK version of the show was filmed at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, near where the River Alness. Built in the 1700s as a hunting lodge, it is now mainly a wedding venue and conference centre.

British Traitors fans have been sharing their delight that Traitors US is landing in the UK after it had previously been announced that it wouldn’t be available here.

The Traitors US is dropping on iPlayer tomorrow pic.twitter.com/RrivgAyZPT — JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) January 12, 2023

Another UK fan wrote: “Cancels plans for the weekend” and shared a photo of the cast of the US show.

*cancels all plans for the weekend* https://t.co/pb8uYPuRt5



(earlier tweet deleted as it was an RT of a tweet that was also deleted. Here's the press release instead.) — Kate Bevan (@katebevan) January 12, 2023

Another UK viewer wrote: “I’m already dreaming of a Traitors US x UK crossover series featuring Alan Cumming in head-to-toe tartan and Claudia in the world’s most enormous jumper.”

I'm already dreaming of a Traitors US x UK crossover series featuring Alan Cumming in head-to-toe tartan and Claudia in the world's most enormous jumper. https://t.co/NQI4sIQ8XZ — Nick Levine (@mrnicklevine) January 12, 2023

The Traitors US launches on BBC iPlayer on Friday 13 January 13

