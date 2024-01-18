The Traitors is a masterclass in hiring, CEOs and recruiters should take note

Just as the candidates knuckle together to optimise their skills in challenges on The Traitors, we should be doing the same in the boardroom, writes Claudine Collins

A smash-hit reality TV show requires a few ingredients. An intriguing set-up, an engaging competition and, of course, real people and a close look at their changing relationships with each other.

The Traitors has all of this in spades. The BBC series has made its triumphant return to the airwaves bearing its signature penchant for authenticity, spearheaded by Claudia Winkleman’s fringe. But what does this have to do with hiring and progression decisions at businesses of all sizes? Well for one, it shows up ageism as the foundless prejudice it really is.

Look at Andrea, the 72-year-old retiree whose rich tapestry of life made her one of last year’s stars. This year, Diane’s no-nonsense approach has made her an overnight sensation. Although this could also be down to her ability to keep her cards close to her chest (I will say no more for those yet to enjoy).

These contestants come from all walks of life. You don’t have to be a Gen Z-er with a six-pack to make it on television. But just as we give the BBC’s head of casting all the plaudits for putting together a picture-perfect line-up that proves age is just a number, so too must we reflect on the sad state of affairs in the real-world work environment.

For all the talk around diversity and inclusivity, ageism is the most common form of workplace discrimination in the UK. A glance at the marketing industry that I am a part of paints an even starker picture. A 2023 survey found that almost three-quarters of marketers are younger than 45.

It goes without saying that it’s crucial to nurture the next generation of talent. A healthy business doesn’t depend on one type of person, and it doesn’t always hire the cheapest person. Experience is expensive for a reason. Businesses need to start thinking about how to be ‘faithful’ to those who have honed their skills over the years. Retaining valuable talent is a much-overlooked, and critical, part of any employer brand strategy.

It’s time for businesses to shift to a skills-based hiring process. This simple mindset change can reap long-term rewards, with more than 92 per cent of companies reporting a reduction in their mis-hire rate when using skills-based hiring. This needs to be coupled with an actionable plan to retain existing older talent who bring years of experience and transferable skills to any role.

My time on The Apprentice opened my eyes to how much we can learn about successful businesses. The truly great contestants were larger-than-life characters – after all, they wanted to be on TV. However, the contestants who were the most successful were the ones who had brilliant business ideas and had thought them through.

Crucial to their development was the navigation and expertise of Lord Sugar, Claude Littner and team, all of whom are not deemed to be “young” but certainly are experienced. They know a good business when they see it, have the experience to take it to the next level and, importantly, can mentor the candidates on their journey.

Without these older business people, I don’t believe half of them would have had the huge success they have. Therein lies the point, all ages coming together, listening and learning from one another. Just as the candidates knuckle together to optimise their skills in challenges on The Traitors, we should be doing the same in the boardroom.

Plenty of factors have helped cement The Traitors into television folklore. But if we look deeper, it’s the blend of personalities that injects life into the series – and it can do the same for your business.