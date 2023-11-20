The 10 stocks you wish you’d bought 10 years ago

Hindsight is a wonderful thing. Here are the top 10 companies you probably wish you had thrown some cash on 10 years ago.

The best-performing stock over the past decade has turned every £1,000 invested into £82,000.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing and most investors will have missed this opportunity.

However, it is not the only company that has earned investors huge profits since 2013.

Here are the top 10 companies you probably wish you had bought 10 years ago, and best-performing equity over the past decade.

Top of the stocks

10. In last place – though still no mean feat – is American medical manufacturer Danaher. Its shares have jumped 424 per cent since 2013. A £1,000 investment back would be worth £4,297 today.

9. In ninth place is New York-listed Lockheed Martin, a defence company that also acts as a strategic partner to the UK government and works with the UK Space Agency. A £1,000 investment in 2013 would now be worth £4,403. The stock has returned 437 per cent over the last decade.

8. Credit card giant Visa is number eight on the list. Its shares have added 447 per cent since 2013. A £1,000 investment 10 years ago would be worth £4,486 today.

7. At number seven is the membership-only wholesaler Costco, which is up 459 per cent since 2013. If you put a £1,000 on the American favourite 10 years ago you would be sitting on £4,590 right now.

6. Still in the retail market, Lowe’s was in sixth place. The stock has added 484 per cent over the past decade, turning an investment of £1,000 into £4,793.

5. Tech giant Amazon has turned £1,000 into £6,332 over the past decade. The cloud and e-commerce company’s stock price has soared 672 per cent since 2013.

4. Next up, Netflix. If you had bought £1,000 of shares in 2013 – just a few years after the demise of Blockbuster – you’d have £8,715 today, a return of 962 per cent.

3. In third place is Microsoft. The stock has returned 1,000 per cent over the past decade, turning £1,000 into £9,026.

2. Unsurprisingly, tech heavyweight Apple is number two on the list. The stock has jumped 1,047 per cent over ten years. It has turned every £1,000 into £9,414. If you had bought £1,000 of stock when Apple went public in 1981, your investment would now be worth £1.6m.

1. But none of the above compare to Nvidia. Shares in the chip maker hit an all-time high this year and have surged by nearly 9,900 per cent since 2013. If you had put £1,000 into the computing powerhouse 10 years ago, you would have £82,000 today.

The research is according to insurance company Shepherds Friendly, from the start of 2023 until 27 September 2023.