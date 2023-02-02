The Square Mile and Me: Lloyd’s of London’s Dawn Miller on her favourite City spots

Lloyd’s of London’s Dawn Miller

We dig into the memory bank of the City’s great and good. This week, Lloyd’s of London’s Commercial Director Dawn Miller tells us why she’s never too far from the market…

WHAT WAS YOUR FIRST JOB?

My first internship was for my state representative from Georgia when I was in University. He was a former actor, so the office was always in laughter! My first paying job was at the law library on campus.

FIRST JOB IN FINANCIAL SERVICES?

I became a risk analyst at OPIC – the Overseas Private Investment Corporation in Washington D.C.

WHEN DID YOU KNOW THE INDUSTRY WAS THE RIGHT PLACE FOR YOU?

I am not sure it’s so much the industry or the mission that motivates me. I believe our industry can change the world and be a driver of progress. I saw that at OPIC.

WHAT’S ONE THING YOU LOVE ABOUT THE CITY OF LONDON…

Its constantly evolving nature, both the City itself and London overall. Just look at the skyline over the last few decades – and think what that change represents!

… AND ONE THING YOU’D CHANGE

More green space!

ARE YOU OPTIMISTIC FOR 2023?

Very. There is still much uncertainty however 2023 feels like a fresh start.

WE’RE GOING FOR LUNCH IN THE CITY – WHERE ARE WE GOING?



I am not much of a lunch fan myself (makes me sleepy!) but I do really like 14 Hills, One Lombard or even a stroll over to Ottolenghi in Spitalfields on a rare occasion of extra time. Royal Exchange is also a fun place to connect.

One Lombard Street is a favoured City spot

WHAT’S YOUR FAVOURITE PIECE OF LLOYD’S TRIVIA?



In 1926, a young American woman by the name of Gertrude Ederle swam the English Channel and beat the existing men’s record by nearly two hours – securing a princely return of £1,863 on her Lloyd’s premium, who had insured the journey. She came ashore in Kingsdown, Kent, having crossed the Channel in 14 hours and 39 minutes.

WHAT ARE YOUR MOST MEMORABLE CITY MOMENTS?

Maybe not necessarily a moment, but moments rather; when I’ve moved away then returned to the City and run into former team members or mentees who have new roles and keep on thriving. Wonderful to see!

One thing I’d change in the City? More green space

WHERE DO YOU LIVE DURING THE WEEK?

Very near Borough Market which is super cool and vibrant, not to mention the fabulous food nearby.

WHERE WOULD WE FIND YOU ON A SATURDAY AFTERNOON?

I’ll usually be in the market in the morning, and then down by the river in the afternoon.

YOU’VE GOT TWO WEEKS OFF – WHERE ARE YOU GOING?



So many choices! As an American, two weeks holiday seems like a lifetime – Italy, Portugal, Iceland, Corsica, Southern France, Turkey… So many close by choices! A friend recently went to Zanzibar so that’s on my list now, as is Vietnam and I have always wanted to do go the tea plantations in Sri Lanka. Unlimited time and budget – Antarctica.