Defy the ordinary at Turnberry. Set on the Ayrshire coast, the Hotel features breath-taking views towards the Ailsa Craig and provides the ideal setting for a relaxed getaway. Rising from the mist, one suite stands out like a beacon amongst the rest – The Lighthouse Suite.

When it comes to luxury suites in Scotland, The Lighthouse Suite surpasses them all. This two-bedroom suite is set in the original, Stevenson Lighthouse building, built-in 1873. There is a large and lavishly furnished living room with an extensive private terrace for the enjoyment of al fresco meals or drinks or simply to contemplate one of the world’s most iconic views. Above are two bedrooms, each with its own bathroom and terrace access.

Standing at 24 meters high, the structure was built by pioneering Scottish lighthouse designer Thomas Stevenson, father of author Robert Louis Stevenson on the ruins of Turnberry Castle, thought to be the birthplace of King Robert the Bruce.

In 2016 the lighthouse was immaculately renovated into a suite, elegant in its décor and grand in its aura.

Alternatively, succumb to absolute luxury in the Norman Suite. Named after the winner of 1986 Open Championship at Turnberry, the Norman Suite is a one of a kind experience at the heart of our opulent hotel building. With unrivalled sea views out towards the Ailsa Craig and Isle of Arran, the Norman suite’s private balcony is an extraordinary place to take in our breath-taking location. The exceptional suite is generously sized and features a king-sized bedroom and a large living room with its own bespoke design. The bedroom features a beautiful canopy, inspired by Turnberry’s indigenous tartan, with complementing handcrafted bedside tables featuring delicate gold leaf detail.

For more information and to book suites at Turnberry, visit www.trumphotels.com/turnberry