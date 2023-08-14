The innovations driving Bitcoin adoption in Africa

Is the fourth industrial revolution already in motion? Experts in the digital field confirm that it is, and at the vanguard of these discussions is Bitcoin – the cryptocurrency rattling the core of our financial structures.

While Western conversations conclude primarily in speculation, could a more intriguing development take shape on the African continent? For this is where Machankura – an innovative Bitcoin company operating in economic environment regions where nearly 45% of the population is unbanked – has taken on the challenge of addressing Africa’s banking issues head on.

It is attempting to pave the way for people without internet-connected devices to send and receive Bitcoin. With no need for the internet or smartphones, its engineers are employing creative solutions to make Bitcoin accessible in otherwise disconnected communities, reshaping the way financial services are provided.

It is approaching the problem of bridging the digital divide by facilitating Bitcoin transactions through SMS. This has a significant influence on enhancing Bitcoin adoption across developing nations globally. Noelyne Sumba, the company’s director and a pioneer in the African Bitcoin landscape, explains:

“Our USSD platform stands as a testament to the power of innovation.”

This isn’t a lofty proclamation; it’s a groundbreaking reality. The platform is a digital bridge, tapping into Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, allowing seamless transactions across seven African countries, including Kenya, Ghana, and Nigeria, even for those without the luxury of internet-connected devices.

Challenges, however, have acted as catalysts in this journey. The disruptions faced by USSD services in Uganda and Tanzania mirror the struggles of any revolutionary movement. It is the friction that leads to ingenuity, fueling ongoing efforts to reinstate these crucial services. Emphasising Bitcoin as a catalyst for financial empowerment in Africa, Noelyne reveals:

“The integration of the Lightning Network marked a significant milestone.”

What’s most inspiring is the vision and prediction for the future. Noelyne’s confidence in the potential of Bitcoin resonates with the urgency of our times. She sees the next five to 10 years holding a tapestry of opportunities. Education, cross-border remittances, and currency devaluation are key driving forces in Bitcoin’s growth. She describes Bitcoin as akin to a digital Mona Lisa – unique and irreplaceable.

Globally, many reside in economies struggling with a rapid devaluation of their currency; embracing a Bitcoin standard is a lifeline. Working towards a future where Bitcoin is not just a currency but a defining feature of a ‘hyperbitcoinized’ world!

The Western world may underestimate the technological shift at its own peril. Countries historically burdened by colonialism and affected by foreign interference are embracing the potential of Bitcoin and its allied technologies. This is not a mere alteration in the financial landscape; it’s a paradigm shift from West to East, redefining the finance and power dynamics. The developing countries seem to be surging ahead, leaving the rest of the world trailing behind.

The journey through the Bitcoin landscape in Africa is more than a tale of digital innovation. It’s a testament to the vision, resilience, and relentless determination. Far from being a mere speculative tool, Bitcoin is forging new financial paths, bridging divides, and empowering communities.

As she fittingly concludes:

“This time is different.”

The Bitcoin revolution, driven by innovators like Noelyne, reshapes economies and redefines finance. It’s a wake-up call to the Western world. The revolution has begun, and it’s time for the rest of the world to take heed.

The financial terrain is rapidly transforming, and the West is lagging behind, still working and thinking in an analogue way. But the current era demands a fresh approach to money, encompassing an immutable, global, transparent commodity. Bitcoin.