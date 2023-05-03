Swapping printing for press ups: Times publishing boss joins Gym Group as CEO in cost cutting bid

The Gym Group has announced that seasoned business leader and publishing boss Will Orr has taken on the role of chief executive.

The budget exercise chain drafted in the pricing pro to keep costs attractive amid the cost of living crisis.

In his new role at the Gym Group, Orr will be leaving the world of printing for press ups as he formally served as the managing director for Times Media Limited, publisher of the Times and Sunday Times.

Before this, Orr spent eight years at British Gas where he joined as a chief market officer and eventually graduated to managing director for home installations where he saw a £350m turnover in business.

“Will brings significant experience developing and delivering on pricing, proposition, digital marketing and retention strategies, as well as operational expertise whilst prioritising the customer experience, particularly for subscription-based business models in the consumer and media sectors,” The Gym Group said.

He replaces Richard Darwin who stepped down from the role this March after over four years.

“I’m looking forward to building on the success the team have achieved to date, leading the company through this next exciting phase of its development and maximising the longer-term opportunity as the demand for health, fitness and wellbeing continues to increase,” Orr said.

It comes as last year the Gym Group revealed that it would have to hike the price of its membership to offset rising utility costs, however the group remains one of the cheapest gyms on the market.

In its full year results for 2022 the group reported a 63 per cent increase in revenues to £172.9m up from £106.0m in the previous year.