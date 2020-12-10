The Good Pub Guide names the pub of the year 2021 – so who won?

It has not been a good year to be a publican, with the burden of coronavirus restrictions largely placed upon the shoulders of bars and restaurants. So if ever the sector ever needed cheering up, it’s now.

Read more: What it’s like to launch a restaurant in a pandemic

The Good Pub Guide 2021 has stepped in with its yearly honours list to celebrate the finest drinking establishments in the land, while acknowledging that the industry faces “the darkest of moments”.

Fiona Stapley from The Good Pub Guide says: “Despite being battle-weary and worried sick about keeping their businesses up and running, [landlords] retain a spark of hope.

“They know that the road into 2021 – or until a vaccine is widely available – is going to be frighteningly rocky. But they believe if they are able to pull together with loyal customers, local suppliers, a helpful bank and a great deal of energy and luck, many will survive.

Read more: The top wines to drink this Christmas, from cooking to pudding

“It is imperative that we support them because the British pub is special. It is the beating heart and focal point of countless communities, where customers from all walks of life come together and where you can be sure of a warm welcome, a frothing pint and a friendly smile. It makes us happy to be there and we have to do all we can to ensure their survival.”

The Olive Branch in Rutland & Leicestershire walked away with the pub of the year gong, with the Dining Pub of the Year going to Unruly Pig in Suffolk. New Pub of the Year went to The Boat in Wales. Other winners included Glasgow’s Bon Accord; Somerset’s Woods; and Hampshire’s Royal Oak.

London walked away empty handed.

The guide described The Olive Branch as “a really special place for a drink, a meal or an overnight stay”.

• The Good Pub Guide 2021, published by Ebury Press, is priced at £16.99