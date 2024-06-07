The Dead Don’t Hurt review: Viggo Mortensen on fine form

Few actors have remained as true to their craft as Viggo Mortensen. The 65-year-old has largely kept to independent films since finding success in The Lord of The Rings trilogy twenty years ago. Recently, he has moved behind the camera, directing in 2020 drama Falling. He follows that well-received work with unusual Western The Dead Don’t Hurt.

Set in the 1860s, as The American West is forming, immigrants Vivienne (Vicky Krieps) and Holger Olsen (Mortensen) meet and fall in love. Their quiet existence on his remote ranch is shattered when he enlists in the American Civil War, and in his absence, Vivienne must fight to maintain her independence.

The Dead Don’t Hurt trailer

Lusciously directed, and with performances that bring a tear to your eye, in another form the film would be a fine example of the classic Western, with a feminist flourish to distinguish it from the crowd. However, Mortensen tells the story out of sync, flitting between Vivienne and Olsen’s courtship, her childhood, and a time after her death where Olsen is out for justice. It’s relatively easy to keep up, but in this order becomes a series of compelling scenes that would have connected better in a more linear fashion.

Coming over the hill to save the day is Krieps, who makes every moment she’s on the screen special. Filled with a quiet defiance that stands out in a world filled with violent machismo, she and Mortensen have amazing chemistry that goes beyond the romantic tropes of the genre. She elevates everyone she shares the screen with, although Mortensen does a great job of distinguishing the different shades of his character. Of the supporting cast, Solly McLeod is chilling as outlaw Weston, while Danny Huston embraces the shades of grey as the mayor of a corrupt town.

The Dead Don’t Hurt might have been something exceptional had Mortensen opted for a more conventional path, but magnificent performances ensure it’s still a story that will stay with you for a while.

• The Dead Don’t Hurt is in cinemas from 7 June