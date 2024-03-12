Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

The D.A.R.E. Podcast – Successful Mindset Series – is now ‘in partnership with City A.M.’

The D.A.R.E. Podcast after recently launching earlier this year has now agreed to a partnership with City A.M., the City’s number one business and financial news publication for nearly two decades with over 1.8 million monthly global users and daily readership in excess 400,000 professionals both online and print covering the UK and the rest of the World.

Hosted and produced by Prof. Miranda K. Brawn, The D.A.R.E. Podcast aims to encourage successful mindsets globally in everyone, from students in the classroom to leaders in the boardroom across all industries and backgrounds.

The partnership with City A.M. will provide a new platform for The D.A.R.E. Podcast.

This will be part of its ongoing series of content with successful global leaders and celebrities.

The podcast will feature both City A.M.‘s and D.A.R.E‘s most influential and successful leaders, recorded at City A.M.‘s podcast studio in the heart of the City of London.

Prof Brawn is joined by celebrities and celebrated global leaders, who chat about their ups and downs within their professional and personal lives, in a relaxed and fun atmosphere filled with laughter and real talk. Each month the listeners will be invited inside the guest’s own successful mindsets to share some secrets of success and what they dare the audience to do to achieve their own form of success.

You can listen to ‘The D.A.R.E. Podcast’ on Spotify, Audible, Amazon Music, Buzzsprout and Apple Podcasts, or subscribe to watch it on YouTube and follow it on Instagram, as well as, City A.M.’s YouTube and social media platforms, which include Linkedin, Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok and Facebook.

This will launch during International Women’s Month in March 2024 to reveal some of the most influential and successful mindsets in the City starting with some of the City’s most influential women including Ann Cairns, Jane Shepherdson CBE, Dame Neslyn Watson-Druee, Tamara Box, Terri Duhon, Baroness Brendan Hale and many more including men like Charles Alexander CBE and Dr Andy Palmer to follow in latter months.

Podcast guests have said: “This podcast will inspire listeners to new successful adventures….help those wishing to change their lives for the better… find the inspiration which sets their imaginations and lives alight. It is like coaching and mentoring at your fingertips!”

Professor Miranda Brawn: “By listening to this successful mindset podcast, you will learn how to refocus your mindset and thought processes while being inspired and motivated to go out there and live your best life. It is literally like having a drink or lunch with some of the most successful people on the planet and really getting to know them.”

The D.A.R.E. podcast host and producer Professor Miranda K. Brawn is an international motivational speaker, the world’s fastest Success Mindset Coach also known as ‘The 60 Second Coach’, a multi-sector boardroom advisor, the Founder & CEO of The Miranda Brawn Diversity Leadership Foundation.

Miranda is also the creator of the “D.A.R.E.” Method. D.A.R.E. stands for having the following:

D – Determination to dream bigger and to Decide to go for it.

A – Action plan with calculated risk assessment and daily Affirmations.

R – Realistic assessment of your skills gap and the Resilience to make it happen.

E – Enthusiasm and positive energy to achieve your goals.

Email thedarepodcast@gmail.com for guest recommendations or sponsorship.

