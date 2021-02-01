The City will be back - but in the meantime, it's test, test, test

The importance of redoubling our efforts to tackle the spread of this virus was underlined by the UK passing a tragic milestone of 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 last week.

This is a trying time for us all but the quicker we can reduce the rate of infection, the quicker we can return to a semblance of normality.

Testing is a key part of the solution, and we urge anyone with COVID-19 symptoms – a new, persistent cough; high temperature; or a loss or change of sense of smell and/or taste – to book either a home test or a test at a local testing centre – such as the one at Guildhall Yard – straight away through www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test, or by calling 119.

The City also hosts a “lateral flow” centre for rapid coronavirus tests at 80 Leadenhall Street for people without symptoms. This free testing centre is provided for all essential workers who have to come into work during lockdown so they can receive rapid testing and enable self-isolation where required, to minimise harm to health and business operations.

We encourage all essential workers coming into the City through the national lockdown to book a test at least once every five days by going here: bit.ly/2YivYfm.

If you test positive for COVID-19 through one of these rapid tests you will be required to self-isolate for the full ten days.

Self-isolating can be a real challenge, and I’m sure everyone, like me, is weary of lockdowns and restrictions on our lives.

But if we are to get through this situation, tackle the virus and return to the City, we must all continue to abide by the rules until the most vulnerable in society are protected from this terrible disease especially as one in three people have no symptoms and could be spreading it without realising it.

The vaccine rollout is now well underway so hope is on the horizon.

Hundreds of City residents and frontline health workers have already received the first dose.

Going forward more and more of us will receive our jabs, but it’s important we wait to be contacted by the NHS until it is our turn.

I genuinely believe the City has a bright future ahead despite these tough times. But as we approach the final stretch of this long and difficult journey, we must continue to stay the course, abide by the rules and help save lives.

In the City Corporation we are well aware that companies need clarity and a clear plan from the government on when office workers can return to COVID-secure workplaces, for which they have dedicated considerable resources. A blanket recommendation to work from home into the spring risks stalling the capital’s recovery and damaging long-term competitiveness, and we need a thriving economy to help pay for the vast amount of support being provided at this time.

Rest assured, when it is safe to do so, we look forward to welcoming colleagues back into the office, alongside greater footfall in the City.

