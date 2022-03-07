The City View: Keeping The Lights On

In this Monday episode Andy Silvester chats to Jack Barnett, City A.M.’s Economics and Markets reporter, about European market reaction to Russia-Ukraine; energy prices and how commodity price hikes could impact inflation; and the difficulty for countries in switching off from Russian energy.

Andy also takes us through the headlines: Sanjeev Gupta, CEO of Liberty Steel Group, will be allowed to continue running his steel plants following a deal with HMRC; sub-prime lender Amigo’s shares have soared; Missguided has axed “a number of roles” at its HQ in Manchester; and Deloitte will no longer be operating in Russia.