The Capitalist: Sexiest Politicians of 2025 List yields shock result

(Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

The sexiest politicians of 2025, Jensen Huang and a day at the races; catch up on the latest gossip in this week’s instalment of The Capitalist

BRINGING SEXY BACK?

As if his first year in office couldn’t get any worse, the drop of the 2025 Sexiest Politician List has yet more bad news for Keir Starmer, who nosedived from 3rd to 9th place in this year’s male rankings. Once the inspiration behind Bridget Jones pin-up Mark Darcy, it seems even taxpayer-funded specs couldn’t save the Prime Minister from the ageing properties of his own tax regime.

Not that the bar was particularly high. According to the poll conducted by Illicit Encounters (‘the UK’s leading dating website for married people), the PM ranked behind even Lib Dem stuntman Ed Davey in sex appeal.

That’s not even the worst of it for Sir Keir though. In a worrying sign of the times, the top spot went to none other than Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, crowned the UK’s sexiest male politician for the second year in a row, while two of his other compadres (James McMurdock and Lee Anderson) also made the top 10 (see full list below).

Meanwhile among female politicians, it was a better showing for the party in government, with powerhouse Angela Rayner nabbing the top spot. It marks an admirable climb from fifth last year, proving once again, as if it were in doubt, that the deputy PM has ambition. She was followed closely by Sarah Pochin and Suella Braverman, who came second and third respectively. It is of the opinion of the City AM newsroom that Priti Patel, who didn’t make the list, was snubbed.

Overall, the Tories came out as the sexiest party (33 per cent), while Labour (31.5 per cent) and Reform UK (27.5 per cent) followed closely behind.

Commenting on the results, Illicit Encounters sex and relationships expert Jessica Leoni explained the appeal: “Farage has proved once again he’s the political equivalent of that leather jacket in your wardrobe – slightly controversial, impossible to get rid of, and somehow still looking good after all these years.”

“In politics, power is an aphrodisiac,” she added, astutely.

Sexiest Male Politicians

1. Nigel Farage, Reform UK

2. Robert Jenrick, Conservative

3. James Cleverly, Conservative

4. Dan Aldridge, Labour

5. James McMurdock, Reform UK

6. Darren Jones, Labour

7. Lee Anderson, Reform UK

8. Ed Davey, Liberal Democrats

9. Keir Starmer, Labour

Sexiest Female Politicians

1. Angela Rayner, Labour

2. Sarah Pochin, Reform UK

3. Suella Braverman, Conservative

4. Jade Botterill, Labour

5. Julia Lopez, Conservative

6. Rosena Allin-Khan, Labour

7. Laura Trott, Conservative

8. Esther McVey, Conservative



SPEAKING OF LEATHER JACKETS

Jensen Huang spoke with confidence last week when he told City AM the UK needed to get a move on with building up its AI infrastructure at Viva Tech Paris, but behind the scenes the Nvidia chief was far less self-assured, repeatedly saying how nervous he was to deliver his keynote speech at the conference. If the size of the stage wasn’t enough to get him sweating, his signature Tom Ford leather jacket, which Huang stuck true to despite the 27-degree weather outside, certainly would have done the job. Separately, the godfather of AI seemed to forget himself during a press Q&A at the event when a reporter from Bloomberg took the mic to ask a question. “Boo Bloomberg!” Huang cried, before letting the reporter get on with the question. The Capitalist was unable to confirm the details of Huang’s beef with the data giant.

TOP TIPS

To Royal Ascot, where City AM maintained a healthy presence trackside (and bar-side) throughout the opening day of this most English extravaganza. The Capitalist is happy to report that our resident tipster, Bill Esdaile, can hold his head high with some on-the-money calls and sage advice. His spot-on prediction for the opening race ensured our editor could afford his taxi home at the end of the day. The City AM lunch table also enjoyed the company of one of racing’s true legends, Willie Carson. Did the presence of greatness ensure a day-long winning streak for the City AM crew? We’re only told that by the final race some were up, some were down and some broke even. Sounds like a typical day in the City.

PAR FOR THE COURSE

The inaugural School of Hard Knocks invitational golf day took place last Friday, with City AM‘s MD joining the LSEG and special guests at a top Surrey course. The Capitalist congratulates all those involved in the event with over £30,000 being raised for a charity that helps children. We note, though, some murmurs surrounding just how accurate some of the claimed handicaps were. You know who you are but here’s to many more years of fundraising!