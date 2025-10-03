The Capitalist: Butler boogies her way towards 2028

CITY AM’s Samuel Norman is no stranger to fanboys, fintech superfan-in-chief such as he is, but this week he was delighted to find he had a fan of his own in the form of 14-year- old reader Ben. The teen, with a taste for financial news coverage far beyond his years, wrote in to Mr Norman to tell him he had been a keen reader of the newspaper for two years already, and to ask about the future of the City. “Will I be able to see a City of London with the dominance it once held nigh on 20 years ago, or will London’s role slowly diminish?,” Ben asked. “I understand it is your job to state the worst sometimes as a reporter,” he added, generously. On our City reporter’s part, he managed to reassure young Ben, with confidence London will be a thriving financial hub for some time yet. Our reader, thank goodness, was soothed, pinging back with Dickensian glee: “Those are glad tidings indeed!”

HE CAN’T SAVE THIS ONE

Money saving expert Martin Lewis thinks he could rescue Labour’s dire poll ratings, if only they’d listened to his advice. He told Politico that the government should have focused on dozens of smaller issues that actually matter to people, such as reforming standing charges, council tax and ISAs. Still, when asked if he’d fancy a go at being chancellor he said he would “rather wire my nipples to electrodes.” Talk about jump starting the economy.

BUTLER BOOGIES HER WAY TOWARDS 2028

Up in Liverpool at the Labour Party conference, nerdy boozers and tipsy politicos staying up past midnight on Sunday may have ended up at Dawn Butler’s London mayoral election launch campaign… ahem, Jamaica Party. She was joined by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who used the occasion to have yet another dig at President Donald Trump. To the tune of reggae and afrobeats hits, Dawn then boogied on stage with three DJs and handed out Butler-branded merch to wonks in suits (further evidence that Labour comrades love their freebies?). Dawn has not made any secret of her ambition to be the party’s candidate for London in 2028. Three years is a very long time in politics but perhaps she thinks ‘every little thing is going to be alright.’

DARREN DISPLAYS FAMOUS SUBTLETY

Darren Jones is seen by some as Westminster’s boy wonder, recently promoted to become the PM’s right hand man on account – we’re told – of his strategic ability, clarity of mind and effective communication skills. With all that in mind, The Capitalist was tickled to hear his dismissal of Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham’s less than subtle manoeuvrings. Jones told Sky News, with a straight face, that “Andy Burnham is not the answer to whatever this question is because there is no question for him to be the answer to.” Well, that clears that up. We think.’

