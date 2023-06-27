Thames Water chief executive Sarah Bentley resigns in shock departure

Thames Water chief Exec Sarah Bentley has quit

Sarah Bentley has stepped down from her role as chief executive of Thames Water with immediate effect after three years in the job.

The UK’s largest water supplier confirmed her departure today, including her exit from the board – with the shock departure simply the latest twist at the troubled company.

Thames Water has gone in-house to find a temporary solution for its leadership vaccum, naming chief financial officer Al Cochran and strategy and external affairs director Cathryn Ross as interim co-chief executives until a new replacement is found.

The search now begins for a new boss.

Chairman Ian Marchant said: “I want to thank Sarah for everything she has done since joining the company in 2020, building a first-class executive team and leading the first phase of the turnaround of the company. On behalf of everyone at Thames, the board wishes her every success for the future.”

Commenting on her sudden exit, Bentley said: “It has been an honour to take on such a significant challenge and a privilege to serve Thames Water’s dedicated and inspirational colleagues.

Read more Thames Water launches a live sewage discharge map – see if your local drain is overflowing

“The foundations of the turnaround that we have laid position the company for future success to improve service for customers and environmental performance. I wish everyone involved in the turnaround the very best.”

Sarah Bentley joined the business in September 2020, having previous held the position of chief customer officer at Severn Trent.

Bentley recently opted to forgo her bonus this year – but a pay hike in her salary meant she still trousered £1.6m this year.

This was just the latest controversy over her hefty pay packages, with the water boss taking home nearly £5m during her three year stint at the supplier.

In that time, she established the company’s action plan for tackling sewage and leaks while unveiling new investment targets.

Nevertheless, the company has also suffered set backs, such as having to draft in advisors to evaluate its financial situation, amid concerns over its £14bn debt mountain.

It also has faced criticism from Ofwat for lacking clarity in its medium term investment plans, and faces an investigation from the watchdog over unauthorised sewage leaks.

This comes with the company’s water network creaking amid leaks and sewage spills into rivers from storm overflows.