Thames Water holds public consultation over plans to meet future needs

Thames Water has announced it is holding a public consultation on its proposed strategic plan for future water supply.

The consultation which opens today, will garner the views of local residents on the draft of the Water Resources Management Plan 2024.

The consultation will run for fourteen weeks until next spring, winding up on 21 March 2023.

The draft plan sets out the ‘big picture’ on how Thames Water intends to meet the UK’s water needs for the next 50 years.

The proposals come amid the growing risk of drought and water shortages across the south east of England.

This has contributed to multiple hosepipe bans in recent years, and even dozens of residents being left with dry taps for days in Northend, Buckinghamshire during the summer heatwave this year.

Predicted regional water demand is set to increase, with the company supplying around 2.6bn litres of water to customers across London and the Thames Valley.

It forecasts that it will need an extra 1bn litres of water every day for customers by 2075 to accommodate climate change and population growth.

The draft plan – which proposes investment of up to £13bn between 2025 and 2050 – sets out strategic options to build future resilience, including a new reservoir in Oxfordshire and schemes to share water across the South East including a new water transfer from the River Severn.

Thames Water has developed its plans in collaboration with Water Resources South East (WRSE) and neighbouring water companies to coordinate a regional response.

Nevil Muncaster, strategic resources director at Thames Water, said: “Our plan sets out how we will meet the water resource challenge in the future through a combination of fixing leaks more rapidly, making the way that we use water more efficient and by investment in new infrastructure to meet future needs.

Thames Water has been in the crosshairs of regulators over its failings to tackle sewage leaks and invest properly in infrastructure.

Last month Ofwat revealed it will have to hand back over £50m to its customers in time for next year’s water bills – the biggest payout in the water sector.

The watchdog also named Thames Water as one of the five worst performing suppliers operationally, having failed to spend its investment allocation properly.

It has also opened an enforcement case with the Environment Agency against the firm amid reports of unauthorised sewage dumping.